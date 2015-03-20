Pa. locals work together with zero budget to document POW's war story

Cindy Rudler Artman recently had her first small movie role in a no-budget documentary for no pay, but she said she couldn't be more honored to have done it.

"All the stories that I heard my whole life came to life," she said. "It meant the world to me."

Artman, of Conneautville, played a role during the filming of "New Boots," a film biography telling the story of her father, Chuck Rudler, a World War II veteran and German prisoner of war. The documentary is currently being filmed locally with plans to premiere on Dec. 12 at Park Avenue Cinema in downtown Meadville.

Rudler, 92, of Linesville went off to war at the age of 19. The film tells of his landing on the beaches at Normandy, France, his capture by the German Army and his experience under forced labor as a POW. Artman heard some of her father's stories, but Rudler never wrote down or recorded those stories. It took years of encouragement from a friend to bring "New Boots" to the big screen.

Rudler's friend, John Beagle, was that encouraging force behind the scenes.

"I met Chuck when he came to a presentation I did for the Linesville Historical Society about 12 years ago," Beagle said. "My son and I went to Normandy 12 years ago. We showed the video from our trip to Normandy at the presentation. Chuck was there and we connected."

Beagle attributes the connection to two things.

"I had walked those same beaches in Normandy that Chuck walked," he said. "I'm also a Vietnam veteran and Chuck and I both were awarded the Bronze Star." The Bronze Star Medal, unofficially the Bronze Star, is a United States decoration awarded to members of the U.S. Armed Forces for either heroic achievement, heroic service, meritorious achievement or meritorious service in a combat zone.

After the initial meeting, the two formed a friendship. "Chuck was comfortable talking with me, so I would visit him whenever I could," Beagle said. "He'd tell me stories and I'd tell him those stories should be preserved. He'd just say 'no.'

"Last spring I got an idea," Beagle said. "I said to him, 'Chuck, you're going to be 92 soon. There's not a lot of World War II vets left. You're healthy and sharp as a tack.'" Rudler thought about what his friend said, according to Beagle.

Beagle then told Rudler, "Do you suppose the good Lord has let you stick around because you have a purpose? Maybe it's not to tell your story, but to be the spokesman for the thousands of others who can't tell their story." Rudler gave it some more thought, Beagle said.

So Rudler agreed to document his story for future generations on video. Beagle asked his long-time friend, Heather Reichel, if she would record the story. She agreed.

Reichel, of Meadville, is the owner of Off Color Gallery located at Shops @ The Bank on Park Avenue in Meadville. Reichel had worked on documentary projects in the past. This project has landed Reichel the role of producer, director and actor.

"It's been hectic at times," Reichel said.

"After we did the video recording, Heather suggested we should do a movie with re-enactors," Beagle said. "So I headed downtown to talk to John Amato at his store to see if we could get some uniforms." Amato, a Crawford County commissioner, owns J. Amato Army Navy Store in Meadville's Downtown Mall. "When I told John our plans for a movie he said he could do something better than uniforms," Beagle said. "He put me in touch with Pat Emig."

Emig owns Emig's Bicycle Shop in Meadville. He also devotes his time as a Civil War re-enactor with the 150th Bucktails and is an avid collector of war memorabilia.

Emig has worked on some historical documentaries in the past. "They're fun to do," Emig said. "You learn a lot each time you do one."

Emig is responsible for set, design and props for "New Boots." To say his experience as a re-enactor came in handy would be an understatement.

"I'm trying hard to make sure we are historically-correct in each scene," Emig said. "If I don't have the equipment needed for a scene, then I know someone who does. We needed some German stuff that I got from a friend."

Emig also supplied an ample amount of actors for the documentary from his re-enactor friends, Beagle said. "The only problem was we had no budget," Beagle said. "I didn't need a lot, but I needed to transport people and feed them on occasion."

Beagle said he has been amazed at the outpouring of support from the community.

"Any time I asked for help I got it," he said. That help included a free bus courtesy of Anderson Bus Co., donated meals from restaurants, support from the Linesville Rotary Club and a grant from Molded Fiberglass Tray Co. in Linesville.

"Molded Fiberglass was very generous," he said. "I couldn't have done it without them."

The donations will continue as "New Boots" premieres on Dec. 12, the anniversary date of Rudler's capture. "We got a limousine donated to bring Chuck and his wife to the premiere," Beagle said. "We plan on driving them around and maybe even rolling out a red carpet."

Emig has seen a lot of stills from the film and he predicts an impressive debut.

"It's important to remember guys like Chuck. The film follows his story exactly as told," Emig said. "If the documentary turns out like the stills have, it'll be fantastic, especially on a zero budget."



