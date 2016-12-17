Quantcast

Oregon governor sets deadline on lead problem at armories

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 17, 2016

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has set a Jan. 31 deadline for the National Guard in Oregon to post test results and cleanup schedules for lead at armories.

The Oregonian reports in a story on Friday that Brown calls the handling of the problem "absolutely unacceptable."

Roy Swofford is the Oregon Military Department's head of armory maintenance.

Officials say that children visited two armories that inspections showed were filled with lead dust.

Officials say the Coos Bay armory hosted a sleepover for elementary school students in May 2015 and that kids spread their sleeping bags on floors with high lead levels.

Officials say Swofford also allowed children to visit the Forest Grove armory after inspectors told him to keep the public out.

Swofford declined to comment to the newspaper.

Oregon's Gov. Kate Brown speaks on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 at the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Oregon.
Anna Reed/Statesman-Journal via AP

related articles

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news