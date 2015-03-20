Only survey that correctly predicted Brexit says Clinton will win US election

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee for president, and her husband former President Bill Clinton leave Douglas Graffin Elementary School in Cappaqua, New York after casting their votes on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.

The next president of the United States will be Hillary Clinton, according to a survey Tuesday by the only research firm that correctly predicted the United Kingdom's vote to leave the European Union.

The London-based technology start-up Qriously said it's prediction for Tuesday's presidential election is based on its "in-app polls" covering the key battleground states of Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Colorado. The survey was conducted Friday through Sunday and was weighted for expected turnout, demographics and party affiliation.

Qriously asked likely voters on their smartphones which way they would vote. The company does not have a background in political polling or access to historical data traditionally used by election pollsters. It tracks consumer preferences by surveying smartphone users while they are engaged with apps on their phones, the same method it employed to conclude that Clinton would win the presidency.

Nearly all of the data was collected prior to the release of the FBI's final email Sunday night that cleared Clinton of criminal wrongdoing over her emails.

"This means that, if anything, these numbers favor Trump; conventional wisdom suggests that the polls may move a few percentage points towards Clinton, which would make the close races of Pennsylvania, Colorado and North Carolina flip for Clinton. For this reason, we feel quite confident in predicting a Clinton victory on Tuesday," Qriously said in a statement.

"However, Trump’s narrow path to victory through Pennsylvania and North Carolina should worry Democrats; Clinton hasn’t won yet, and winning both toss-ups is still a realistic possibility for Trump," it added.

Qriously was one of only three research firms — TNS and Opinium were the others — whose polls consistently showed British voters narrowly favored leaving the EU, called Brexit. And it was the only company to accurately predict the outcome of the June 23 referendum favoring Brexit after voting was completed but before the results were tallied. There were no exit polls, and most polling firms initially projected that the U.K. would choose to stay in the EU.

Qriously, which was founded in 2010 and has 17 employees, claims to be the only research company that uses this type of "in-app" polling. The firm has access to more than 50,000 smartphone apps and 1.2 billion smartphone users. It conducts its surveys by "intercepting" users with a question in a banner while they are using a smartphone app.

Alexandre Sagakian, Qriously's vice president of data and research, told USA TODAY that while other online surveys ask voters questions via their desktops or on their mobile phones — none used the firm's "in-app" method. He said this method is more accurate because it is quicker, uses simple questions and does not require the set-up time needed for traditional online polls.

