One-quarter of female Army recruits have a chronic iron deficiency
By JEANETTE STEELE | The San Diego Union-Tribune (Tribune News Service) | Published: June 16, 2017
As military women are vying for newly open combat jobs, the Army has found that a quarter of female recruits have a chronic iron deficiency.
"Iron deficiency can actually be reflected in poor aerobic fitness levels and physical performance," said Scott McConnell, who spoke to the Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services on Wednesday, according to Military.com.
McConnell was discussing feedback from the Army Training and Doctrine Command.
The Army has been giving iron-rich multivitamins to female soldiers for more than a year.
It’s working.
"The statistic we have is that the iron supplements can actually shave two minutes off the two-mile run time," McConnell told the committee.
Weeks of training can double the number of women who are iron deficient.
Also in the nutrition column, the Army has found that supplements such as a calcium-rich performance nutrition bar at bedtime protects recruits against the rigors of training.
"We have found that when soldiers have food in their stomach, they are actually less susceptible to heat injuries," McConnell told the committee.
