One person injured in fire at Eglin AFB explosives research laboratory

EGLIN AFB (Tribune News Service) — One person was injured in a late Thursday morning fire on the main portion of Eglin Air Force Base, according to a brief statement from the 96th Test Wing's public affairs office.

First responders from the 96th Test Wing responded to the fire at the Air Force Research Laboratory's High Explosives Research and Development Facility at 11:30 a.m., and had contained the blaze by 1 p.m., according to base spokesperson Ilka Cole.

Cole could not say early Thursday afternoon whether the fire occurred inside or outside the research facility, saying only that an investigation into the blaze was ongoing as of approximately 2 p.m.

The injured person was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center, according to the statement from Eglin AFB.

Additional details will be forthcoming from the base as they become available, according to the statement.

The Northwest Florida Daily News is following this story and will be updating it.

