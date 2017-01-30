One of two survivors of 1963 Air Force B-52 crash dies at age 94
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 30, 2017
OMAHA, Nebraska — One of two survivors of an Air Force bomber crash in Maine that claimed seven people has died.
Retired Col. Dante "Dan" Bulli went on to continue flying the B-52 aircraft after recovering from his injuries.
His family says he died Dec. 30 in Omaha, Nebraska. He was 94.
Bulli was at the controls Jan. 24, 1963, during a simulated low-level bombing run when the vertical tail broke off during severe turbulence. The plane crashed into Elephant Mountain in western Maine.
Bulli's son, John, says he remembers his father laughing when he asked if he'd fly again.
Bulli had been in a midair collision and a crash-landing during World War II and felt the odds were in his favor to finish his Air Force career without further harm. He did.
In this Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013 file photo, retired Col. Dan "Dante" Bulli poses for a photo at his home in Omaha, Neb. Bulli was the pilot of a B-52 that crashed on a mountainside in Maine 50 years ago, one of two who survived the crash. Bulli died on Dec. 30, 2016 in Omaha. He was 94.
NATI HARNIK/AP
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
'We waited for decades': Polish government welcomes US troops
Trump moves to 'build that wall' with Mexico, curb refugees
Trump-tapped group presents plan for sweeping VA reforms
Troops have 'full control' of eastern Mosul, Iraq military says
Response to 2011 deaths of US troops shed light on Trump Pentagon pick
Family identifies Marine killed during training in Twentynine Palms, California