One moment in time: 30 years ago, Whitney Houston rocked Norfolk Naval Air Station

Singer Whitney Houston receives flowers from a fan during her Welcome Home Heroes concert in Norfolk, Va., on March 31, 1991.

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Thirty years ago Wednesday, the hardest ticket to come by was for, arguably, the greatest patriotic pep rally this military town — or any other, frankly — has ever seen.

The act of the evening? None other than pop and R&B superstar Whitney Houston.

Some 3,100 tickets were available for the “Welcome Home Heroes” concert but were only up for grabs by Navy, Army and Air Force members. The concert was Houston’s idea to honor troops returning from Desert Storm.

For those not lucky enough to snag one, the concert was broadcast in full by HBO — which was Houston’s first-ever televised concert — and made available to more than 53 million households for free.

Houston, who was just 27 at the time, dazzled the troops and their families for 96 minutes, opening her spirited set with “The Star-Spangled Banner” and wrapping up the encore with another patriotic classic, “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

Played between songs were clips of recent homecomings, well wishes from celebrities, and videos of Houston taking a jet over the ocean. One of the Navy’s ships played as members of the armed forces cheered and celebrated the war’s end.

Houston, who died in 2012, tore through some of her biggest hits, including “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)”, “How Will I Know” and “I’m Your Baby Tonight,” but it’s clear from concert footage those lucky enough to find a seat underneath that hangar were riding high from Houston’s take on the national anthem.

Three decades later, you’d still be hard-pressed to find a more pride-instilling rendition than Houston’s tribute to the troops.

