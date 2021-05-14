BREAKING NEWS One in custody in connection with 'ongoing incident' at Joint Base Andrews

Aerial footage by 7News DC showed what appeared to be a remote-controlled bomb squad robot investigating a tan sedan parked about 50 feet away from the main gate of Joint Base Andrews, Md., at about 6:30 p.m. An Air Force explosive ordnance disposal truck was stationed nearby.

WASHINGTON — One person is in custody in connection with an “ongoing incident” at the main gate of Joint Base Andrews, Md., the home of Air Force One, a spokesman at the base said Friday.

The main gate is closed as base security forces work with “partner law enforcement officials to address the situation,” Zachary Baddorf, a spokesman for the Air Force’s 316th Wing at the base, wrote in an emailed statement.

Baddorf did not provide further details on the incident.

Joint Base Andrews most recently made the news for a security incident on Feb. 4 when a civilian entered the base and accessed a military aircraft.

An Air Force inspector general investigation found that incident happened after a “distracted and complacent” airman guarding a gate improperly allowed the civilian to enter the base.

316th Wing operates and maintains Andrews, which is about 15 miles outside of Washington and home to the aircraft that routinely fly the president and other top U.S. officials.

