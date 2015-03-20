One Air Force pilot dead, another injured after plane crash in Texas

One Air Force pilot died and another was injured when their plane crashed Monday afternoon about 14 miles from their base in Texas, military officials said.

The two pilots, whose names were not released by the military, were flying a T-38 Talon - a twin-engine supersonic jet that is primarily used for training - near the Laughlin Air Force base near Del Rio, Texas.

The Air Force said it would investigate the crash, which it said happened about 4 p.m.

"Our biggest priority at this time is caring for the family and friends of our Airmen," said Col. Michelle Pryor, 47th Flying Training Wing vice commander. "We are a close-knit family, and when a tragedy like this occurs every member of the U.S. Armed Forces feels it."

The U.S. fleet of T-38s, built by Northrop Corp., was produced between 1961 and 1972, according to the Air Force. As the fleet has aged, various components have been modified or replaced, the Air Force said. Officials have been hoping to replace them but the contract has been delayed.

Witnesses cited by the Del Rio News-Herald said they saw a parachute and a lone pilot descend to the ground near the crash.