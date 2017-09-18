On eve of 70th birthday, US Air Force is honored at Washington Nationals game

Gen. Stephen Wilson, vice chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, administers the Oath of Enlistment to 46 recruits on Air Force Night at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., Sept. 17, 2017.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force's 70th birthday celebration got under way in the nation's capital Sunday night with the addition of nearly four dozen new airmen.

On Air Force Night at Nationals Park, Gen. Stephen Wilson, vice chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, administered the Oath of Enlistment to 46 recruits before the Washington Nationals played the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It was the last of five branch days hosted by the Nationals during the 2017 season. For those keeping score, the home team won three of those games (Navy, Coast Guard and Air Force) and lost two (Army and Marine Corps).

Sunday's ceremonial first pitch was thrown out by Air Force Maj. Jordan Lindeke, who received the Purple Heart for injuries sustained in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan in 2010. The national anthem was performed by the U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants.

The U.S. Air Force officially became an independent service on Sept. 18, 1947, one of several results of President Harry S Truman's signing of the National Security Act.

