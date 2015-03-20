On a mission to put faces with names of soldiers killed, missing in Vietnam

Harvey Watkins Booker is a name like 58,000 others: inscribed in the black granite wall of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Booker, who was from New Orleans, was killed on April 26, 1968, the deadliest year of the war, during a gun battle in Long An province.

And while Booker's name has been memorialized, his image has not, at least not yet. He is among more than 8,000 soldiers -- 279 from Louisiana -- either killed or missing in Vietnam whose picture has so far eluded the volunteers of a project called the "Wall of Faces," which is trying to match every name on the wall with a photo.

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund is raising money to build an educational center near the Washington, D.C., memorial that will include photos of the slain. In the meantime, it has established an online "Wall of Faces." The site -- vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces/ -- also provides other basic information about each deceased veteran and provides a way for friends and loved ones to post remembrances.

Janna Hoehn is one of the volunteers seeking photos.

This is something of a mission for Hoehn, who eight years ago visited the memorial and, in a spontaneous act of commemoration, did a rubbing of the inscribed name of a randomly chosen soldier: Gregory John Crossman.

After she returned to Hawaii, she decided to track down Crossman's family and give them the rubbing from the wall, but she couldn't find them. She enlisted the help of a cousin, and after several months, they located Crossman's family and sent them the rubbing.

Some time later, Hoehn saw a news story about efforts to put pictures with every name on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall. She sent in a photo she had gotten of Crossman and was later contacted and asked to help locate pictures of fallen soldiers from Maui.

Hoehn pored over phone listings, skimmed newspaper obituaries and traveled to high schools to flip through yearbooks. She met siblings, children and sometimes even parents of soldiers who died in America's most controversial war.

Still, the effort lagged.

But a story in her local newspaper gave it a boost. Pictures started pouring in from around the country.

"That's when I realized how many people read the newspaper online that have moved away," she said.

In six months, she was able to track down the 42 missing pictures from Hawaii. But Hoehn decided to keep going. She started looking for the missing pictures of soldiers from her California hometown and then broadened her search from there.

Six years later, Hoehn has helped locate all the photos for soldiers from Washington, Oregon and Idaho and has launched efforts in several other states, working her way from west to east. In all, she estimates that she has helped collect more than 4,000 photos.

She has ongoing efforts in Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri, but after completing Kansas a couple of months ago, she decided to tackle Louisiana.

The parish with the most missing photos is Orleans, with 35. Caddo Parish has 29, Calcasieu and Ouachita 17 each.

Tracking down the photos is not easy. Often the hometown listed in the official Department of Defense records is the town where the soldier enlisted, rather than where they were born or grew up, meaning searches of local databases come up empty.

Also, many of the casualties in Vietnam were too young to have their own children, so their photos often ended up in the hands of siblings and then got passed down to nephews and nieces who never knew the fallen soldier. "At some point, they don't keep the pictures any more," Hoehn said.

Also, the emotional toll of the war meant some pictures may never have been kept in the first place, she said. "For some, it was too much to keep a photo around," Hoehn said.

Hoehn concedes that her project may never be complete, but every time she gets discouraged, she thinks of Jack McKinnon.

McKinnon was from Santa Cruz, California, or at least that's what it said on his military records. But Hoehn wasn't able to find any record of him or his family. A local historian had also tried to locate McKinnon, without success.

Then a story ran in the local newspaper, and about two weeks later Hoehn got a call from a man in Indiana.

He was a long-haul trucker and had happened to be in Santa Cruz on the day the article ran.

Jack McKinnon was his brother.

"It almost took my breath away," Hoehn said. "I was so excited."

Connie Booker, one of the two young children whom Harvey Booker left behind when he was killed, doesn't remember much about her father.

Connie's brother, Harvey Jr., showed some interest in his father's military service before he died in 2015. He may have had a picture, but Connie Booker wasn't sure if she still had it.

Most of what she knows about her father came from her mother, she said.

"He wanted to serve in the Army," she said.

"He was a good man."

Information about submitting photos can be found here.



