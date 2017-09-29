Old military explosives found in yard of California home

A cache of old military-grade explosives are seen Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017, at a Los Angeles-area home, where the were found in the backyard.

LAWNDALE, Calif. — Authorities say a cache of old military-grade explosives — some apparently active and some inert — were found in the backyard of a Los Angeles-area home, prompting officials to evacuate part of the neighborhood.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says bomb squad investigators were still at the home in Lawndale Friday morning.

Deputies had been called to the home Thursday night and discovered "military ordinances" in the backyard. Investigators said at least some of the explosives appeared to be active.

Houses on a few surrounding blocks were evacuated and residents were taken to a temporary shelter at a nearby high school.

The sheriff's department says one person was detained at the scene.

