Old military explosives found in yard of California home
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 29, 2017
LAWNDALE, Calif. — Authorities say a cache of old military-grade explosives — some apparently active and some inert — were found in the backyard of a Los Angeles-area home, prompting officials to evacuate part of the neighborhood.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says bomb squad investigators were still at the home in Lawndale Friday morning.
Deputies had been called to the home Thursday night and discovered "military ordinances" in the backyard. Investigators said at least some of the explosives appeared to be active.
Houses on a few surrounding blocks were evacuated and residents were taken to a temporary shelter at a nearby high school.
The sheriff's department says one person was detained at the scene.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US to Americans: Stay away from Cuba after health 'attacks'
Missiles and sunbathers: S. Korea’s DMZ is more tourist mecca than war zone
Suicide bomber dressed as shepherd kills 6, injures at least 20 in Kabul
Spy-catcher says Russia's next election attack hard to predict
'Devastating': Travel rules leave Iranian-Americans in limbo
Superintendent says Air Force Academy racists 'need to get out' on heels of racial slur investigation