Oklahoma military veterans head to Standing Rock

Police from six states have been marshalled by the state of North Dakota to attempt to shut down protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline by tribal members from across the country and their supporters. The pipeline is planned to cross the Missouri within a half mile of the Standing Rock Sioux reservation. The developer of the $3.8 billion pipeline is Energy Transfer Partners of Dallas.

Several Oklahoma military veterans are heading to Standing Rock Reservation this weekend to support Native Americans in their protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline near Sioux land.

About 30 people with Oklahoma Veterans for Standing Rock are leaving to join protesters against the 1,200-mile oil pipeline, a $3.8 billion project planned to run from western North Dakota to Illinois that the Standing Rock Sioux fear will contaminate their drinking water and desecrate sacred Native American sites.

Native Americans and their allies for months have protested near Cannon Ball, N.D. Clashes against law enforcement have turned violent at times, with water cannons and tear gas fired at protesters.

“We all have our own reasons for going,” said Angie Secrest, who heads Oklahoma Veterans for Standing Rock. “We all stand in the sense of standing up for rights. We do not agree with the inhumane treatment by the militarized police. We want to go there and show them they're not standing alone.”

Secrest's group is a part of the nationwide Veterans for Standing Rock, which has raised nearly $1 million to support about 2,000 veterans joining the protest. At least six veterans with the Oklahoma contingent left early Friday, said Secrest, who served as a combat medic in the U.S. Army National Guard for eight years, including a tour during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The effort has ratcheted up as veterans have watched live feeds of the protests, Secrest said.

“I can't tell you how big this is going to be,” she said. “It's definitely a movement.”

