Oklahoma may get 2 kinds of state IDs to meet federal security rules

OKLAHOMA CITY (Tribune News Service) — State residents will likely have a choice between getting a driver's license that meets federal security rules or obtaining one that doesn't, lawmakers said Wednesday.

The two types of licenses would be issued under a compromise bill the legislature is expected to consider when it begins its yearly session next month.

The Department of Homeland Security has given the state five months to adopt standards that comply with the Real ID Act of 2005, which was intended to strengthen driver's license procedures nationwide to prevent terrorists from obtaining bogus identification.

If the state continues not to comply with requirements under the act, the Oklahoma driver's license will no longer be suitable to gain admission to a military base or most federal buildings after June 6. Commercial air travel will also be restricted in 2018 to those with a Real ID-compliant identification.

"We just have to comply with the law, and they've stated in the past that our proposal to have a two-ID system would be compliant with the law,” said state Sen. David Holt, R-Oklahoma City.

A measure Holt introduced last year would have let Oklahomans pick whether to keep the current license or opt for one that has DHS security markings and features that allow fake IDs to be detected, but his proposal failed to advance.

House Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said he expects legislation to begin moving through the Capitol in the opening weeks of session next month.

Full implementation of the federal law has been hampered by states, like Oklahoma, that haven't adopted the measures. Minimum standards were laid out more than a decade ago in response to security breaches and the threat of terrorists using counterfeit IDs, but opposition grew out of concerns over privacy and government overreach.

In 2007, Oklahoma lawmakers rejected Real ID, effectively prohibiting state agencies from implementing its provisions. That measure would have to be repealed.

Even if lawmakers reach a compromise and pass legislation this year, it could be a while before Oklahomans can have their new ID cards. The cards have to be designed and approved, and the state would have to buy printers to make the cards.

“It's important for citizens to know there will be some lag time,” said Echols. "If we were to approve the Real ID-compliant ID, it would still be two years before the first (card) is printed.”

Echols said two years is an estimate, but the technology would have to be made available to the state's nearly 300 tag agents. Another option would be to make the compliant IDs available only at regional Department of Public Safety offices.

The air travel deadline is in January 2018, but Echols said that as long as Oklahoma adopts legislation to become compliant, he expects DHS to extend that deadline, too.

Holt said leadership in both the House and Senate want to fix the issue, meaning a bill could find an easier path through the Legislature than in previous years. In a news release, Gov. Mary Fallin called the extension through June a temporary fix and said she will work to make sure there is a permanent solution before the deadline.

“It seems to be one of our highest priorities, and that's good news,” Holt said.

