Oklahoma City airport closed after shooting

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 15, 2016

OKLAHOMA CITY Police say the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City has been closed following a shooting there.

One person was shot, according to the Oklahoma City police twitter account. Few details were available.

The Police Department's twitter account also says the airport is closed following the Tuesday afternoon shooting and anyone inside should shelter in place.

Airport spokeswoman Karen Carney says all operations are suspended.

Carney says 7,000 to 8,000 travelers go through the airport daily.

An Oklahoma City Police Department spokesman speaks to journalists about a shooting at the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City on Nov. 15, 2016.

