Oklahoma City airport closed after shooting
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 15, 2016
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police say the Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City has been closed following a shooting there.
One person was shot, according to the Oklahoma City police twitter account. Few details were available.
The Police Department's twitter account also says the airport is closed following the Tuesday afternoon shooting and anyone inside should shelter in place.
Airport spokeswoman Karen Carney says all operations are suspended.
Carney says 7,000 to 8,000 travelers go through the airport daily.
