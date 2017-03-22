Ohio university offering military ethics graduate degree
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 22, 2017
CLEVELAND — Officials with Case Western Reserve University say the Ohio school's new graduate program in military ethics is the first of its kind in the country.
Cleveland.com reports the Master of Arts in Military Ethics program allows students to earn a specialized degree that would prepare them for careers in military ethics, law, foreign affairs and veterans affairs.
Topics of study include emerging areas of ethical consideration such as cyberwarfare, human enhancement and the use of new weaponry. The program is focused on how advancing military technologies relate to the common humanity of both enemy and ally.
The degree is designed to be completed in one year, although the university will allow students to finish at their own pace.
Applications are being accepted for the program's debut this fall.
