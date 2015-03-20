Ohio National Guardsman dies in Indiana during training exercise
By BARRIE BARBER | The Dayton Daily News (Tribune News Service) | Published: March 13, 2017
An Ohio Army National Guardsman died during training in Indiana, the military announced late Monday.
Capt. Brian A. Stillman was involved in a land navigation exercise at Camp Atterbury, Indiana when he collapsed around 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Guard.
Stillman, 43, lived in Norton near Akron.
The cause of death is spending autopsy results, according to spokeswoman Stephanie Beougher.
The soldier, a 19-year-member of the Guard, was an operations officer for the 2nd Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade in McConnellsville. He is survived by a wife and two children.
In recent years, the air defense unit has deployed to Washington, D.C., to safeguard the skies around the nation’s capital.
Additional information was not immediately available.
———
©2017 the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)
Visit the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio) at www.daytondailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US to deploy new Gray Eagle attack drone system in South Korea
Former Guardsman found guilty of killing cop but also mentally ill
Navy SEAL unit punished for flying Trump flag in Kentucky
Annapolis church pulls ceremony honoring Confederate officer over racism claims
Navy SEAL death in Yemen raid not undergoing larger review
US reaffirms missile-defense plans as joint war games begin in S. Korea