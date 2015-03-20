Quantcast

Ohio National Guardsman dies in Indiana during training exercise

By BARRIE BARBER | The Dayton Daily News (Tribune News Service) | Published: March 13, 2017

An Ohio Army National Guardsman died during training in Indiana, the military announced late Monday.

Capt. Brian A. Stillman was involved in a land navigation exercise at Camp Atterbury, Indiana when he collapsed around 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Guard.

Stillman, 43, lived in Norton near Akron.

The cause of death is spending autopsy results, according to spokeswoman Stephanie Beougher.

The soldier, a 19-year-member of the Guard, was an operations officer for the 2nd Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade in McConnellsville. He is survived by a wife and two children.

In recent years, the air defense unit has deployed to Washington, D.C., to safeguard the skies around the nation’s capital.

Additional information was not immediately available.

———
©2017 the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)
Visit the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio) at www.daytondailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Brian A. Stillman, shown in this undated photo with his wife Ingrid, was involved in a land navigation exercise at Camp Atterbury, Indiana when he collapsed around 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Guard.
VIA FACEBOOK

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news