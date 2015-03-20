Ohio National Guardsman dies in Indiana during training exercise

An Ohio Army National Guardsman died during training in Indiana, the military announced late Monday.

Capt. Brian A. Stillman was involved in a land navigation exercise at Camp Atterbury, Indiana when he collapsed around 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Guard.

Stillman, 43, lived in Norton near Akron.

The cause of death is spending autopsy results, according to spokeswoman Stephanie Beougher.

The soldier, a 19-year-member of the Guard, was an operations officer for the 2nd Battalion, 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade in McConnellsville. He is survived by a wife and two children.

In recent years, the air defense unit has deployed to Washington, D.C., to safeguard the skies around the nation’s capital.

Additional information was not immediately available.

