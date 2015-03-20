Ohio National Guard warns of false rumors about mobilization

(Tribune News Service) — The Ohio National Guard is warning of false information circulating about mobilization.

"If you see this letter, which is once again circulating on social media and in public, please be aware it IS FALSE AND FAKE," the Ohio National Guard posted on its Twitter page.

The letter, which claims the National Guard is about to be deployed across the United States and that a nationwide two-week quarantine would be announced soon, appeared to be attributed to the National Guard.

While the letter the Ohio National Guard tweeted about contained false information about a National Guard deployment, about 15,000 National Guard members from across the country have been activated to help provide security in Washington, D.C., ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Those activated include 200 from the Ohio National Guard who will assist with security, communications and food service.

"Since George Washington's inauguration in 1789, the National Guard has supported the peaceful transition of power and ensured the safety and well-being of our fellow Americans," said Ohio National Guard spokeswoman Stephanie Beougher.

The U.S. Secret Service is the lead federal agency responsible for coordinating, planning and implementing security for the presidential inauguration.

