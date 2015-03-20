Ohio National Guard members head to Puerto Rico

The soldiers waited and waited and waited some more -- since Sept. 23 to be exact -- for the final orders that would send them off to help the hurricane-ravaged island of Puerto Rico.

But when go-time arrived Tuesday afternoon, there was no more standing around. It took less than 30 minutes on the flight line at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base for the two, 5- and 6-foot-tall pallets stuffed with cots, MREs and personal bags to be loaded into a waiting KC-135 Stratotanker from the Guard's 121st Air Refueling Wing. Likewise for 30 Ohio National Guard soldiers to leave their bus, board the plane, strap in and rumble off into the skies for the five-hour flight ahead of them.

They were more than ready.

"You want to go, go, go so it's been like being in a cage waiting to be let out and help," said Lt. Dustin Lawson, an author in his civilian life but a Guard public-affairs officer for what is expected to be at least a 30-day deployment. "It's a relief to finally deploy and help out our citizens."

These are the first Ohio Army National Guard soldiers in Puerto Rico, though more than 30 airmen from two Air National Guard units are in the U.S. Virgin Islands for hurricane-disaster relief there.

The soldiers who left Tuesday are from the 285th Area Support Medical Company of Columbus and the Newark-based 137th Signal Company. Some 70 more will leave in waves later this week, putting a total of about 100 Ohio National Guard troops on the island that was decimated by Hurricane Maria on Sept. 20.

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that about half of Puerto Rico's 3.4 million residents still have no access to clean drinking water, and most of the island remains without electricity or basic amenities.

The Air Wing already has taken down the units' medical and communication equipment.

The signal unit will set up its communication equipment -- mobile satellite systems and video conferencing and telephone and internet capabilities -- to support government agencies and other military units already on the island.

Lt. Phillip Franze, a 34-year-old Guard platoon leader and civilian IT specialist from Brunswick in northeastern Ohio, said this will be his first disaster-relief deployment.

"It's a pretty big deal," he said. "This is direct support and part of the reason we all joined the National Guard: to help our citizens when they need us."

The medical unit will set up clinics to handle trauma and routine care, optometry support and mental-health consultations.

Capt. Abby Schroll, the executive officer for the 285th, was eager to get in the air Tuesday.

"We want to get boots on the ground and provide care the minute we're there and set up," she said.

She expects a lot of what the medical personnel will deal with is dehydration and illness from insects, contaminated water and the stagnant conditions.

In her civilian life, the 28-year-old is a physical therapist at a skilled-nursing facility in Ottawa in northwestern Ohio. On this deployment, she leaves behind a husband and 14-month-old. It's tough, she said, but worth it.

"This type of mission, we're ready to go," she said. "I leave with lots of family support and pride behind me."

