Ohio man charged in federal court for failing to disclose war crimes
By THE AKRON BEACON JOURNAL (TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE) Published: January 18, 2017
An Akron, Ohio man was charged in federal court in Cleveland for failing to disclose his involvement in a military unit engaged in war crimes in the former Yugoslavia.
Ilija Josipovic, 59, was charged with possession of immigration documents procured by fraud.
Josipovic possessed a Permanent Resident Card in his name in February 2012, which he knew to be procured by means of a false claim and statement while obtaining an Ohio driver’s license at an Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles office in Akron, according to court documents.
Josipovic also obtained another Permanent Resident Card in his name under false pretenses in September 2014 while living in Akron, the documents say.
He omitted or failed to disclose his military service in the 6th Battalion, Zvornik Infantry Brigade, Army of the Republic of Srpska, which began around May 25, 1992, and continued until approximately 1996, according to court documents.
The investigation was conducted by the Department of Homeland Security.
