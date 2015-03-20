Ohio highway reminds veterans with PTSD to not go it alone

He did not hesitate to answer his nation’s call, enlisting in the U.S. Army two days after 9/11.

After a decade of explosions rattling his three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, Sgt. James Franklin Allen III came home for good in 2011, a decorated soldier.

Allen was trained to engage the enemy from an armored vehicle and to treat the wounded. Stateside, soldiers who suffered invisible, emotional scars looked to his unflinching strength for support.

“He was always the one they would go to for help,” said his girlfriend, Ashley Yeager.

Allen was in Florida visiting family and counseling a fellow soldier last year when he broke his silence by turning a shotgun on himself.

“He was very quiet about [the war]. That’s what was a big shock,” Yeager said. “My goal is to raise awareness that soldiers coming home shouldn’t be embarrassed to seek help and access mental services, and not see it as a sign of weakness.”

Name to remember

On Feb. 10, 2016, Sgt. Allen joined the 20 veterans who die by suicide each day.

On Wednesday, a little more than a year after his death, members of the Ohio House unanimously passed a bipartisan bill to rename state Route 261 from Norton to Wadsworth the Sergeant James F. Allen III Memorial Highway. More than half the House, including most local representatives, attached their names as co-sponsors. The measure will be taken up now by the Senate.

Allen was born in Florida, where he met his ex-wife, a local woman who returned to Northeast Ohio to give birth to Allen’s daughter. Allen, who also has a son, eventually settled in Wadsworth where he lived for 10 years with his Yeager.

He was outgoing, funny. From hard work to his taste in music, he enjoyed everything “to the extreme,” his girlfriend said.

But, Yeager added, “coming home, he would kind of drink away his problems, thinking that would help.”

Rep. Steve Hambley (R-Brunswick), who introduced the bill after being contacted by Yeager, said America must dismiss the stigma of weakness that past generations have applied to soldiers who seek help.

Lawmakers also need to do more to raise awareness and provide resources to take care of war veterans, he said.

“This is a tribute to [Allen’s] service but also a reminder for those suffering from PTSD that we don’t want them to suffer silently,” Hambley said. “We want them to get treatment and help. And we know, statistically, that half of the returning vets who need mental help are not getting it.”

In Hambley’s more rural district, transportation can be a barrier to accessing veterans services. It’s different for every area, he said, noting that local veterans services boards are best suited to identify and address unique challenges.

But across the board, research shows veterans who do not face PTSD alone stand a better chance of surviving.

20 a day

In the most comprehensive study of veteran suicide to date, last year the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reviewed 35 years of military records covering 55 million veterans and suicide data reported to the Centers for Disease control and Prevention.

The conclusion: Of the 20 veterans who take their lives each day, 70 percent do not access veterans services, which include counseling and employment help.

In 2014, 7,400 service men and women died by suicide. Veterans account for 9 percent of the U.S. population and 18 percent of its suicides. The rate of suicide among veterans has climbed 32 percent since 2001 compared to 23 percent for non-military citizens.

For those who did not access VA services, the suicide rate climbed four times faster in that time.

Each year and often multiple times, Rep. Marlene Anielski (R-Walton Hills) sponsors a Military Resource Fair. The events offer veterans everything from free haircuts, meals and massages to advice on how to sign-up for and use VA benefits.

The former mayor is proposing a bill that would create Ohio vanity license plate that would benefit veterans with PTSD. She’s holding the next fair from 9 a.m. to noon April 3 at the Independence Civic Center and Library in conjunction with the city of Independence. The event tends to draw 3½ times more attendees than sign up online at cuyahogalibrary.org/veterans. — many driving up from Summit County.

When Anielski hosted the first military fair 11 years ago, she said the VA told her only 20 percent of veterans in Ohio — a state with the eighth largest veteran population — had not accessed the benefits they earned. That people continue to show up to access benefits is both rewarding and concerning.

“That’s why I keep on having these. They have earned these benefits and I want to make sure that they know it is available to them,” said Anielski.

