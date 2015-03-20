Ohio airman AWOL for 40 years found living in Florida
By CLIFF PINCKARD | Advance Ohio Media, Cleveland | Published: October 19, 2017
SANFORD, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — An Ohio native who disappeared from Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota in 1977 has been found living in Florida under a fake name, reports say.
Jeffrey Michels of Sanford is now 64 years old and in the custody of the Air Force after being arrested last Thursday, WFTV.com reports.
Since not reporting for duty on July 6, 1977, Michels started living under the name Jeffrey Lantz, according to the Miami Herald. He got married, had children and started a construction business in Florida.
Officials have not said how they found Michels. However, WFTV.com reports the Veteran Doe Facebook group posted information on Michels in July. The post was taken down after he was found.
Michels was born in East Liverpool, Ohio, reports say. He is expected to stand trial in military court.
