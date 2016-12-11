Ohio air base doesn't make cut for new F-35A fighter jets
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 11, 2016
SWANTON, Ohio — Military officials say an Air National Guard base in northwest Ohio isn't among the finalists to house next-generation fighter jets.
The Ohio Air National Guard base at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton was among the bases vying to become home to F-35A Joint Strike Fighter jets.
Instead, those making the cut are Air National Guard locations in Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Idaho and Wisconsin.
A spokeswoman for the Ohio air base just outside Toledo says the decision may only be a temporary setback because the Air Force's long-range plan is to obtain about 1,700 F-35s.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Carter confident his successor will be ready to take command
Search-and-rescue operation expanded after F/A-18C jet crashes off Japan
NFL doors open wider for Army and Navy athletes
2,300 US soldiers headed to Afghanistan this winter
At Islamic State camp, evidence of intensive training
War game confirms major gaps in Army's cyber capabilities