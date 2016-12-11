Quantcast

Ohio air base doesn't make cut for new F-35A fighter jets

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 11, 2016

SWANTON, Ohio — Military officials say an Air National Guard base in northwest Ohio isn't among the finalists to house next-generation fighter jets.

The Ohio Air National Guard base at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton was among the bases vying to become home to F-35A Joint Strike Fighter jets.

Instead, those making the cut are Air National Guard locations in Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Idaho and Wisconsin.

A spokeswoman for the Ohio air base just outside Toledo says the decision may only be a temporary setback because the Air Force's long-range plan is to obtain about 1,700 F-35s.

F-35As taxi down the flight line at Volk Field, Wis., on Aug. 22, 2016.
Stormy Archer/U.S. Air Force

