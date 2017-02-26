Quantcast

Officials: Trump isn't cutting Medicare, Social Security

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 26, 2017

WASHINGTON Administration officials say President Donald Trump has no plans to cut Social Security or Medicare.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News Channel's "Sunday Morning Futures" that "we are not touching those now." He says people should not "expect to see that as part" of the administration's first budget.

Mnuchin says Trump's priority was passing legislation to reduce middle-class and corporate taxes.

Asked about potential cuts to the programs on ABC's "This Week," Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was "committed" to keeping his campaign promise to leave Medicare and Social Security alone. She says: "I don't see any reason to start thinking differently."

