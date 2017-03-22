Officials: Man arrested after going AWOL 45 years ago

OCALA, Fla. — Authorities say they've arrested a north Florida man who went AWOL from the U.S. Air Force 45 years ago.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that 65-year-old Linley Benson Lemburg was arrested Tuesday. He had been living under an alias, William Michael Robertson, and military officials had asked the Marion County Sheriff's Office for help in locating him.

Lemburg was initially taken to the sheriff's office headquarters, where his fingerprints were compared to prints taken when he enlisted. Military officials then took him to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa for further investigation.

Lemburg first went absent without leave in 1972. Officials didn't immediately say where he had been stationed.

It wasn't immediately known if Lemburg had an attorney.