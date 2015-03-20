Officials ID airman who died in Colorado snowboarding accident

Tien Tran was a senior airman assigned to the 566th Intelligence squadron at Buckley Air Force Base, Air Force officials confirmed. The base is planning to host a memorial service, but has not yet announced a time and date.

The Boulder County Coroner's Office this morning identified the snowboarder who died at Eldora Mountain Resort near Nederland after crashing into a tree on Tuesday as Tien Tran, 24, of Aurora.

The cause and manner of Tran's death are pending further investigation, according to the coroner's release.

"The death of Airman Tran is a tragic loss for the Air Force and the intelligence community," Lt. Col. Chandler Atwood, 566th IS commander, said in a news release. "The squadron is coming together as a family in this difficult time, and we're ensuring resources are available for the family, friends and co-workers."

Eldora's ski patrol found Tran unconscious and not breathing at 10:35 a.m. on Mule Shoe -- a black diamond run -- and began performing CPR on him, according to Boulder County sheriff's officials.

A medical helicopter was called, but grounded due to the high winds. An ambulance responded, but the snowboarder was pronounced dead at 11:18 a.m. He had been wearing a helmet.

Tran, according to the Air Force news release, operated a $4.5 million system as an electronic intelligence signals analyst, and he also worked with intelligence data supporting three national agencies and combat services that enabled global military operations.

He was born in Keaau, Hawaii, and served in the Air Force for three years, in which Buckley was his first duty station. He also volunteered with Habitat for Humanity.

"Every airman plays a vital role in the success of our greater Air Force mission, and we are truly saddened by the loss of this Team Buckley member," said Col. Scott Romberger, 460th Space Wing vice commander. "As a team, we will come together and provide any support needed by our base partner."

Tuesday's death is the first at Eldora since University of Colorado student Rob Miles died while skiing there in December of 2014.

