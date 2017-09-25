Officials consider making changes to Air Force marathon
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 25, 2017
DAYTON, Ohio — Air Force marathon officials say they are considering making changes to their races after attendance dropped by nearly 2,000 runners.
Marathon director Rob Aguiar tells the Dayton Daily News race officials are exploring adding a shorter race and enabling runners to do more than one event.
Race figures show the 5K and 10k races both sold out this month, but the half- and full-marathons came up short of previous years.
Aguiar says the Air Force marathon is not the only race seeing lower numbers. Race industry reports say there has been an increase in the number of races across the United States, while the number of runners actually finishing races has dropped.
Aguiar says marathon organizers want to hear from runners first before making any changes.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
San Diego-based Super Stallions enjoying their rotation to Japan
Aerial tour shows progress, sore spots at sprawling Camp Humphreys
From Cold War to the fall of the Wall, Wiesbaden Scout troop has endured
Trump looks to veterans as example of unity, hours after controversial Phoenix rally
Despite clouds over the event, cars shine at Frankfurt Motor Show
Trump says US ‘very protective’ of the Baltics