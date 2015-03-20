Officials: Alerts were issued on Rhode Island military training that frightened some

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Tribune News Service) — Tina Demers says she received no prior warning. So when her West End house began shuddering late Friday night and her neighbor's plastic lawn furniture flew about the yard and the thunderous dark aircraft crept over the treetops, there was a moment of terror.

"Initially, I was very scared," said Demers, 70.

Eventually at least two Army helicopters landed in Dexter Field two blocks away. They were part of nighttime military exercises that began around 10 p.m. in several locations around the state — including in Pawtucket and Newport — that rattled the nerves of those without prior notice.

In Providence the exercises included special operations soldiers on the ground around the Cranston Street Armory, just south of Dexter Field, and simulated weapons explosions that neighbors described as sounding like loud compression grenades.

"I got home about 9:45 and had just sat down when I heard this unbelievable noise," said Risa Gilpin, 68. "I was sure that a plane had gone down in South Providence."

Gilpin said she did not receive any prior notification, either. "I'm very curious to know why they were doing this," she said. "I've never heard of military maneuvers in a neighborhood."

Capt. Mark A. Incze, a spokesman for the Army, did not return repeated phone calls and emails Monday.

Col. Peter J. Parente, a spokesman for the Rhode Island National Guard, said the Army alerted media outlets earlier last week of the exercises. And in Providence, Army personnel and local police went "door to door" alerting neighbors around the armory.

But in a city as densely settled as Providence, "it's impossible to notify everybody," Parente said. "That's why they [the Army] were adamant about including in that press release their apologies" for any possible disturbance. "And you could see this could be an unsettling situation" for the uninformed.

Kevin Kugel, Providence's Emergency Management Agency coordinator, said Army and police officials did indeed go around "to all the restaurants and businesses within eyesight of the armory and talked to them and left a flier" prior to Friday's exercises.

Kugel said the city also sent out its own automated phone message about two hours prior to the exercises notifying residents that the training was "routine" and not because of any specified threat.

"I know because of the proximity to urban areas and the need for them to train, especially with their night vision equipment, the concern was if you end up with a lot of spectators, with cameras and flashlights, it defeats the purpose of the training," said Kugel.

"I do know that this particular exercise occurs across the country on a regular basis," Kugel said.

According to newspaper accounts, similar training took place last year in Boston, in Worcester and Plainville, Mass., in 2012, and in Connecticut and Maine locations in recent years as well.

Parente said the Army goes around the country using varied locations — "rural, urban, close to the coast — so it really tests the training of the folks involved."

With 16 years of ongoing war, "the military does get real world experience all the time," said Kugel. "But if you don't get training before your get real-world experience, a lot more soldiers don't come home."

