Official: Shots fired report on Navy base was false alarm

In this Dec. 20, 2012 file photo, the aircraft carriers USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, USS George H.W. Bush, USS Enterprise, USS Harry S. Truman and USS Abraham Lincoln are in port at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, the world's largest naval station.

NORFOLK, Va. — A navy base in Virginia was briefly placed on lock down while officials investigated what appears to be a false report of shots fired.

Kelly Wirfel is a spokeswoman for Naval Station Norfolk. She says the base was locked down around 1:55 p.m. on Tuesday after someone reported that they heard shots fired.

Wirfel says no one was let in or out of the base, and people were told to shelter in place while officials investigated. She says it appears that the report was a false alarm.

She says the lock down was lifted around 2:20 p.m.

