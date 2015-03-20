Official: Merchant Marine Academy needs experts to fix sex misconduct problems

Midshipmen go to class at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, N.Y. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx has concluded that sexual harassment and assault and other misconduct at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy are so serious the school needs to hire a team of outside experts to address the campus culture.

WASHINGTON — Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx has concluded that sexual harassment and assault and other misconduct at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy are so serious the school needs to hire a team of outside experts to address the campus culture, officials said this week.

Leaders of the federal service school outside New York City also are enlisting the help of Vice President Joe Biden's office, which is leading a nationwide public awareness campaign to end sexual assault on college campuses.

Foxx's announcement means that the four-year academy's training year at sea for midshipmen on commercial ships, a marquee program the Obama administration canceled this summer amid concerns about sexual misconduct, will be on hold indefinitely — and some students may not graduate on time.

Here's the full, no-holds-barred statement from DOT spokesman Michael Novak on Foxx's thinking: "Secretary Foxx issued a halt to the Sea Year program for Midshipmen at the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) after incidents of bullying, coercion, sexual harassment and assault continued despite consistent efforts by the Department of Transportation, the Maritime Administration, and the [school] to address these issues.

"While the Sea Year program has partially resumed, the more we dug into the problem, the more evident it became that the inappropriate behaviors we are trying to stem at sea cannot be addressed without addressing the campus culture. The secretary is interested in a transformational change at the academy; one that creates a culture that protects these young women and men and ensures respect for everyone. By bringing in outside experts experienced in examining and assessing an organization and its culture to look at the academy, he intends to find a way forward to correct these serious issues."

The small academy at Kings Point on Long Island Sound, the least-known of the five federal service schools, has the highest rate of sexual assault and harassment, federal data show.

The year at sea, considered a rigorous training opportunity for future mariners who will work for the federal government or in the shipping industry, leaves young men and women isolated for months at a time on vast ships as apprentices to commercial crews.

While Kings Point received just one report of sexual assault in the 2014-2015 academic year, government surveys show that 63 percent of women and 11 percent of men experienced unwanted advances or other sexual harassment, either at sea or back on campus. And 17 percent of women and 2 percent of men reporting some kind of sexual assault, defined as unwanted contact, from groping to rape.

The school also is in danger of losing its accreditation for management and other failures that include a poor prevention and training program to prevent sexual misconduct.

Foxx ordered the Sea Year stand-down in hopes that the industry and the Maritime Administration, the agency at DOT that oversees the academy, would reach consensus on an approach to stopping harassment and assault and the retaliation against students who report it.

But by August, he had second thoughts about whether this was the strongest, most effective approach to the problem, people familiar with his thinking said. Experts on sexual assault and workplace culture need to weigh in on a culture that condones abusive behavior both at sea and on campus, Foxx concluded.

The school is seeking guidance from experts on Biden's staff who are pressing college presidents to stop harassment and assault on their campuses, officials said. The vice president has said that top-ranking government officials won't visit institutions that don't take the issue seriously and suggested that federal money could be in jeopardy for schools that don't comply.

The team of outside experts for Kings Point have not yet been hired, officials said, and it is unclear how long their review will take, what they will recommend and when and how Sea Year will be reinstated.

The academy found berths for most midshipmen on state academy training ships or federal vessels. But these arrangements will leave some midshipmen short of offshore days they need to graduate on time, officials said.

Many Kings Point parents and alumni are furious about the stand-down and have pressured congressional representatives to get their sons and daughters back to sea. They argue that sexual harassment and assault have long existed at Kings Point — and long been ignored by the school and the Maritime Administration.

A group of parents and alumni is meeting with school leaders this week to pressure them to resolve the issues soon, say those in attendance.

"There's a concern that the goal line keeps on moving," said one parent and alumnus who requested anonymity because the discussions are ongoing.

"One sexual assault is one too many," this person said. "But culture can take a while to change. We're urging them to address the problems and continue with Sea Year in parallel."