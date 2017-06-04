Official fired after Marine recruit's death faces hearing
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 4, 2017
PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. — A commanding officer at Parris Island who was fired for allegations of misconduct in the aftermath of a recruit's death will face a hearing at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.
According to a news release from the USMC Training and Education Command, Lt. Col. Joshua Kissoon is accused of failure to obey a lawful general order, making a false statement and conduct unbecoming an officer. He will appear at what is similar to a preliminary hearing in civilian law, on Monday.
Twenty-year-old Raheel Siddiqui of Taylor, Michigan, died March 18, 2016 after falling nearly 40 feet in a stairwell at the installation, the Naval Criminal Investigation Service has said.
Kissoon was in charge of Siddiqui's battalion. He was relieved of command March 31, 2016.
Marine Corps officials have said Kissoon was not fired because of the Muslim recruit's death but the exact reason has not been made public.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Paying tribute to WWI fallen in France
US-backed Kurdish force says battle for ISIS capital begins 'within days'
Forget supersonic: Hypersonic is the US military's new speed
Marine Corps has sent Congress a $3.2 billion wish list
S. Korean president’s office says Defense Ministry hid THAAD launchers
Sentencing delayed for Air Force reservist guilty of sex crime on base