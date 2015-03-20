Officer struck by vehicle at Capitol died of blunt force injuries to head, medical examiner says

U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, killed on April 2, 2021, after a man rammed a car into two officers at a barricade outside the Capitol, will lie in honor at the Capitol Rotunda on April 13.

WASHINGTON — The Capitol Police officer who was killed April 2 when a man rammed him and another officer with his vehicle died of multiple blunt force injuries to his head, and his death has been ruled a homicide, the District of Columbia's medical examiner said Thursday.

William Evans, 41, will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda next week.

The driver of the car, 25-year-old Noah Green, was fatally shot by a third officer when he lunched at police with a knife during the incident, which occurred as the officers were guarding the Capitol grounds.

Relatives of Evans released a statement earlier this week saying his death "left a gaping void in our lives that will never be filled."

It will be the second time this year that a Capitol Police officer will be recognized in the Rotunda. Officer Brian Sicknick, who died a day after confronting rioters at the Jan. 6 insurrection also had that honor. Six people have lay in the Rotunda who were not a public official or military leader.