Off-duty Pentagon police officer is indicted on two counts of murder in Maryland

A Pentagon police officer accused of shooting at three men in a Maryland parking lot as they drove away was indicted on two counts of murder and a single count of attempted murder, according to Montgomery County Circuit Court records made public Friday.

The grand jury also indicted David Hall Dixon, 40, on assault counts for an unrelated incident last year when he allegedly pointed a shotgun and discharged pepper spray at a homeless woman who had come into the lobby of his condominium building. Taken together, all of the charges filed Thursday expose Dixon, who was off duty at the time of the incidents, to a possible sentence topping 200 years.

An attorney for Dixon, Bill Brennan, said Dixon will plead not guilty to all the charges.

"Mr. Dixon has been honorably serving the public for over 20 years including eight years in the military with tours overseas," Brennan said. "He will vigorously contest these charges."

The grand jury indictments were not unexpected after Takoma Park Police charged Dixon earlier this month, but they move the matters from Montgomery's District Court to Circuit Court, where felony cases are handled. No trial date was set for Dixon, who remains jailed since he was arrested April 9.

The main case against Dixon stems from an encounter at about 5 a.m. on April 7. At the time, he was leaving his seventh-floor residence at the Takoma Overlook condominiums in his civilian clothes, heading for work at the Pentagon, according to police. In the dark parking lot, according to authorities, he noticed a car with no headlights on. He went to check it out. As he drove up, police said, he saw at least one man outside the car trying to break into another car and confronted them.

Video surveillance, according to court documents, captured what happened next: With all three men now inside their car, they drove off and Dixon fired several rounds from behind. The fleeing car, according to the documents, "no longer presented an immediate threat that would have justified the use of deadly force."

One of his rounds entered the upper back of Dominique Williams, 32, who was in the back seat, according to police. Another round entered the upper back of James Lionel Johnson, 38, who was in the front passenger seat. The driver, Michael Thomas, 36 drove them to Prince George's Medical Center as they lost consciousness.

The two men "were determined to be deceased by hospital medical staff upon arrival," investigators alleged in charging documents.

Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul has said that all three men had come to the parking lot to break into cars. He said that Thomas, the survivor, would not be charged. "They were victims," DeVaul said. "All three were victims in this particular case."

Joseph Johnson, a cousin of James Johnson, said he recently went to his grave just to sit and be near him. Johnson said his mourning is mixed with constant images of Dixon.

"Every time I think of my cousin, I see Dixon's face and him holding a gun, shooting at my cousin and his friends in that car," Joseph Johnson said.

David Johnson, another cousin of James Johnson, said his days go up and down. "I have some good days. Some days I just sit and cry."

At the time of both incidents, Dixon was off-duty from his job as a police officer with the Pentagon Force Protection Agency. He began his career there in July 2019. He remains on administrative leave status while the agency conducts administrative investigations of both incidents, a Pentagon Force Protection Force spokeswoman said last week.

The incident last year — in Dixon's condo lobby at 3 a.m. on May 6 — came and went relatively quietly until recently. Takoma Park Police originally did not charge him. When the Pentagon Force Protection Agency investigated the matter, he was cleared of misconduct — even though there was surveillance video of the incident captured by the condominium's security system.

It showed Dixon clearly pointing the shotgun, according to WJLA television, which obtained the video this month and published it.

After Takoma Police saw the video this month, they charged Dixon in the incident. They said that in 2020 they spoke to Dixon and the woman about the incident, but never saw the video — evidently never asking the condo association if footage was available.

In documents released this month, the Takoma Overlook Condominium board of directors said that it did send a copy of the video to the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

The new charges filed in the lobby case prompted the Pentagon Force Protection Agency to reopen its administration investigation of that case, said the agency spokeswoman, Jacqueline Yost. She declined to say if the agency had indeed received and reviewed video of the encounter in 2020.

The indictments on Thursday specifically charged Dixon with two counts of "murder" and one count of "attempted murder," in part because standard indictment documents in Maryland often do not distinguish between "second-degree murder" and "first-degree murder."

Second-degree murder, which does not require premeditation, carries a maximum sentence of up to 40 years. First-degree murder is more serious and carries a penalty of up to life in prison without the possibility of parole. There is no indication, based on the filings made public Friday that prosecutors have changed their view that second-degree murder is the more appropriate charge in this case.

The indictment also charged Dixon with three counts of use of a handgun during the commission of a felony crime.

The second indictment Thursday, related to the 2020 lobby case, charged Dixon with one count of first-degree assault for the alleged shotgun pointing and one count of second-degree assault for the alleged pepper spray discharge.

