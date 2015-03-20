Off-duty Pentagon police officer is charged with murder in the shootings of two Maryland men

WASHINGTON — Police in suburban Takoma Park, Md., have charged an off-duty Pentagon police officer with two counts of second-degree murder in the Wednesday shootings of two men outside a condominium building, officials announced Friday.

They identified the officer as David Hall Dixon and said he lived in the condominium building.

"Our investigation revealed that Mr. Dixon's overview of events was inconsistent with the evidence and facts in the case," Takoma Park Police Chief Antonio DeVaul said Friday, "and that Mr. Dixon had no lawful or justifiable reason to shoot and kill Mr. Williams and Mr. Johnson."

Dixon is also charged with two counts of use of a handgun in the commission of a felony and reckless endangerment in the killings of Dominique Williams, 32, of suburban Hyattsville, Md., and James Lionel Johnson, 38, of District Heights, Md., Takoma Park officials said. Dixon also has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony in the assault of Michael Thomas, 36, who was the driver of a vehicle that Dixon shot into, according to police.

Dixon was taken into custody Friday morning "without incident," police said. He was being processed at the county detention center.

The Takoma Park Police Department is expected to hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the case.

Williams and Johnson were fatally shot in the parking lot outside a Takoma Park condo building after the officer noticed the men appeared to be breaking into a car, police said.

