Obamacare, military spending key in Fla. congressional race

PANAMA CITY (Tribune News Service) — After well over a year of campaigning, the race to fill Rep. Gwen Graham’s seat representing the 19 counties of the 2nd Congressional District is in its final weeks, with three candidates hoping for a victory in November.

After the state’s long redistricting case settled on a more GOP-friendly configuration, Democrat Rep. Graham announced she would not be seeking re-election and instead has been laying the groundwork for a potential 2018 gubernatorial run.

To fill the void, four Republicans stepped in, with three eventually making it to the ballot and Panama City’s Dr. Neal Dunn emerging as the winner by a narrow three-point margin. Dunn, who served in the military medical field for over a decade before setting up a private practice in Panama City and previously serving as chief of staff for both Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center and Bay Medical Center Sacred Heart Health System, has run a campaign that emphasizes both his experience in the medical field and as a small business owner. His expertise, he has argued, is needed in Congress if the Republicans are to repeal and replace Obamacare. Throughout the race he has argued for a market-driven, patient-centric alternative. On the economy, he said he will work to slash government regulations to create high-paying jobs and support increasing military spending.

Dunn has gained the support of several well-known political figures and organizations, including former Rep. Steve Southerland, who represented the district until 2014 when he was defeated by Graham. He also has been endorsed by former Florida House Speaker Allan Bense, Senate President Don Gaetz, and both former Sheriff Frank McKeithen and current Sheriff Tommy Ford, as well as numerous health care and congressional political action committees.

Former Deputy Attorney General and Miami-Dade’s consumer advocate Walter Dartland earned the Democratic nomination after an extremely close primary race, which he took by just 133 votes. Dartland helped craft the state’s first Lemon Law to protect car buyers and supports a single-payer health care system, which he says will make insurance more affordable. He supports raising the minimum wage and free community college, as well as an end to the country’s military engagement in the Middle East.

Dartland has picked up endorsements from the Independent Party of Florida and the Democratic Environmental Caucus of Florida, as well as the Democratic Veterans Caucus of Florida and several former and current members of the media.

Libertarian Rob Lapham, a retired IT business owner and Libertarian Party officer, rounds out the ballot. In addition to supporting the general, hands-off Libertarian platform, Lapham supports a Fair Tax system to replace all federal and state income, gift, payroll and estate taxes. He also advocates for extensive background checks for immigrants, though he supports the elimination of immigration quotas. While he would back the use of military force against ISIS, Lapham generally would call for sharp cuts to military spending and involvement overseas.

