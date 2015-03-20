Obama to take 1 last flight on Air Force 1 as ex-president
By JOSH LEDERMAN | Associated Press | Published: January 9, 2017
WASHINGTON — He won't be president anymore, but Barack Obama will take one last flight on the presidential plane next week before handing it over to Donald Trump.
Outgoing presidents traditionally are allowed one final flight on the famed blue-and-white aircraft. President George W. Bush used it to fly to Midland, Texas, with his wife and family just after Obama was inaugurated.
The Obamas plan to continue living in Washington in a rented home after leaving the White House. But White House spokesman Josh Earnest says the Obamas will still leave Washington by plane shortly after Trump's inaugural ceremony.
No word yet on where they're heading.
Although the plane will be the same, technically it won't be Air Force One. That designation is used only when the sitting president is on board.
