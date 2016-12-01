Quantcast

Obama to give final counterterrorism speech at Florida base

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 1, 2016

WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama will travel to Florida next week to give his final speech about U.S. counterterrorism strategy.

The White House says Obama will go to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on Tuesday. The base is the headquarters for U.S. Special Operations Command.

While at MacDill, Obama plans to meet with service members stationed there, including members of special ops teams who have played key roles in counterterrorism efforts during Obama's presidency. Since taking office, Obama has increased the U.S. reliance on special forces to address extremist threats with a limited U.S. footprint.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest says it's Obama's final opportunity to elaborate on reforms he implemented to keep the U.S. safe. He says Obama will also express his gratitude to special operations forces.
 

