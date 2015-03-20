Obama to ease Sudan sanctions on way out
By MATTHEW LEE | Associated Press | Published: January 12, 2017
WASHINGTON — American officials say the Obama administration is set to ease sanctions against Sudan, a U.S.-designated state sponsor of terrorism.
The officials say the White House will announce a five-track engagement process with the Sudan, including the easing of sanctions, responding to positive actions by the government. They say these include improved Sudanese counterterrorism efforts.
The officials aren't authorized to speak publicly on the plan and are demanding anonymity. They say the announcement is expected Friday.
The officials say Sudan will remain as a U.S.-designated state sponsor of terrorism.
They say U.S. penalties suspended under the new policy could be reinstated if Sudan backtracks on its progress.
