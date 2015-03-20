Obama strengthens Iran deal over GOP outcry

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) —The White House and Iran have taken steps to buttress their landmark nuclear deal even as House Republican leaders urged President Obama on Tuesday to avoid actions that weaken sanctions on Iran before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.

“We respectfully request that your administration take no further action that bolsters international investment in Iran," Speaker Paul Ryan, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce wrote in a letter. Trump and congressional Republicans say the accord, which lifts sanctions in return for limits on Iran's nuclear program, provides a financial windfall for Iran's military and terrorist allies.

In the face of GOP opposition to the agreement, the administration issued licenses to French aircraft producer Airbus to sell 106 commercial planes to Iran Air, Reuters reported Tuesday. The White House is considering licensing more U.S. companies to do business with Iran and lifting more U.S. sanctions, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited an unnamed administration official.

Under the deal Iran signed in July 2015 with the U.S. and five other world powers, American aircraft producer Boeing is exempt from U.S. sanctions that remain in place now but would be lifted in 2023. The president, however, has authority to grant waivers to other companies, such as Airbus, to avoid U.S. sanctions for doing business with Iran.

Boeing announced a $25 billion sale of commercial planes to Iran in June, but the Republican-controlled House passed a bill last week to block U.S. banks from financing it.

"Even the president's own State Department has declared Iran 'the world's foremost state sponsor of terrorism,' and the Treasury Department has designated Iran as 'a jurisdiction of primary money laundering concern,'" Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., co-author of the bill, said Tuesday in a statement. The steps taken on behalf of Airbus "endanger our men and women in uniform as well as those of our allies."

This week, the administration issued a stout defense of the accord. "We continue to strongly support the Iran deal. We’re going to implement it," State Department spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday. "I can fundamentally assure you that we’re doing nothing other than meeting our obligations and commitments."

Separately, Iran announced Tuesday that it has shipped 11 tons of heavy water to Oman, a move it said demonstrates its commitment to the nuclear agreement.

The transfer follows a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog agency that Iran had 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of heavy water in excess of the 130 metric tons allowed under the deal, which requires Iran's nuclear program to be used only for peaceful purposes. Heavy water is an ingredient that can be used for weapons production.

Ali Akbar Salehi, chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, told reporters Tuesday that the heavy water, which is used in some nuclear reactors, was transferred to Oman in compliance with the nuclear deal, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency. Other parties to the nuclear deal are ready to buy it, Salehi said.

“This is an international subject and we do not think that we face any problem,” Salehi said, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency. Both agencies are state-owned.

Kirby said Monday that questions about whether the extra weight violates the deal are valid, but the incident shows that stringent verification measures put in place to ensure compliance are producing the desired outcome. “The system worked in the sense that we found it and they’re addressing it,” Kirby said.

Critics point to the heavy water incident as evidence that Iran will cheat and that President Obama is bent on preserving his achievement despite its shortcomings.

The Obama administration is trying to “make it more difficult for the next administration to vigorously enforce or renegotiate the deal” by tolerating violations and approving more business deals with Iran, said Mark Dubowitz, executive director of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.

It might be difficult for Trump to reverse these changes “without causing blowback from key European and Asian allies,” Dubowitz said. “But businesses should beware: They may get caught in the buzzsaw of a new administration furious about its predecessor's attempt to jam them.”

