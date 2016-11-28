Obama signs bill to improve VA crisis hotline
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 28, 2016
WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama has signed into law a bill that seeks to ensure all telephone calls and other communications delivered through a Department of Veterans Affairs' crisis line get answered in a timely manner by a qualified person.
The legislation signed Monday comes after federal investigators substantiated allegations that some calls went into a voicemail system and that some veterans didn't get immediate assistance.
The bill creates a quality assurance process. It requires the VA to develop a plan to ensure any communication to the crisis line or a backup center is quickly handled by someone in accordance with guidance established by the American Association of Suicidology.
Rep. David Young, R-Iowa, the bill's sponsor, says those who sacrificed in defense of "our freedoms" deserve the best mental health care possible.
In this Nov. 9, 2016, photo, President Barack Obama pause while speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. It was supposed to be his grand valedictory tour. Now Obama must use his last major trip abroad to try to calm shocked world leaders about the outcome of the U.S. election, and what comes next when Donald Trump is president.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo
