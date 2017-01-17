Obama commutes Chelsea Manning’s sentence, no pardon for Bergdahl

WASHINGTON — Army Pvt. Chelsea Manning, convicted of stealing some 750,000 pages of classified and unclassified military documents and providing them to WikiLeaks, will be freed from military prison in May after her 35-year sentence was commuted Tuesday by President Barack Obama.

The White House announced the commutation of Manning’s sentence late Tuesday afternoon alongside 208 others, primarily for drug-related offenses, and 64 pardons granted just three days before Obama leaves office. Presidential commutations shorten offenders’ sentences, while pardons forgive convicted offenders of their crimes.

Notably absent from the list, likely Obama’s last announcement of clemency grants, was Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who had sought a presidential pardon to spare him from a court-martial on charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. Bergdahl’s trial is scheduled for April.

Manning, formerly known as Bradley, was convicted in July 2013 of 20 charges, including theft of government records, communicating national defense information and disobeying orders. That August, she was sentenced to 35 years in the military prison at Fort Leavenworth in Kansas, reduced in rank to private and given a dishonorable discharge upon her release.

She was a junior intelligence analyst in Iraq in late 2009 with access to classified information. She later admitted to copying thousands of documents and later providing them to WikiLeaks, saying she thought that decision “was going to help people, not hurt people.”

Manning, who after her conviction revealed she had gender dysphoria and identified as a woman, has served more than six years, the longest a convicted servicemember has ever served for such crimes, according to the ACLU, which has lobbied for Manning’s release.

Initially, Manning had faced much stiffer charges, including treason and aiding the enemy, for her 2009 leak of information that included secret details of the American wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to WikiLeaks. Prosecutors said during her trial at Fort Meade in Maryland that publicizing such sensitive information to the public allowed groups such as al-Qaida to better target deployed American troops and civilians. Prosecutors sought a 60-year sentence.

“Pvt. 1st Class Manning was not a humanist. He was a hacker,” Army Maj. Ashden Fein, the chief prosecutor, said at trial. “He was not a troubled young soul … and he was not a whistleblower. He was a traitor.”

The ACLU characterized Manning’s sentence as excessive and has long-backed her clemency request to Obama. In her request, she apologized for her actions and said she was suffering from mental issues when she stole the documents.

“I take full and complete responsibility for my decision to disclose those materials to the public,” she said. “I have never made any excuses for what I did. I pleaded guilty without the protection of a plea agreement because I believed the military justice system would understand my motivation for the disclosure and sentence me fairly. I was wrong.”

Last week, WikiLeaks announced on Twitter that its founder, Julian Assange, would agree to be extradited by the United States to Sweden, where he faces sexual-assault charges.

“If Obama grants Manning clemency, Assange will agree to U.S. extradition despite clear unconstitutionality of…[the] case,” WikiLeaks tweeted Jan. 12.

Assange has spent five years at the Ecuadorean embassy in London to avoid extradition to face those charges.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether the WikiLeaks announcement affected Obama’s decision.

Bergdahl, the Army soldier who spent five years in Taliban captivity after abandoning his post in eastern Afghanistan, had sought a pre-trial pardon from Obama. His attorneys have said Bergdahl cannot receive a fair trial under a Donald Trump administration, because the president-elect has repeatedly called him a traitor. Bergdahl's lawyers intend to file a motion seeking dismissal of the case in light of Trump’s comments shortly after he is sworn into office Friday.

Bergdahl was returned to the U.S. military in May 2014 in a controversial exchange approved by Obama for five senior Taliban leaders who had been held in the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

Bergdahl admitted to Army investigators that he left his post, but he said he only intended to cause a disturbance that would gain senior commanders attention so he could alert them to problems he perceived within his unit.

Last year, the Army charged Bergdahl with “misbehavior before the enemy by endangering the safety of a command, unit or place” and “desertion with intent to shirk important or hazardous duty.” The more serious misbehavior charge carries a potential life sentence.

He has yet to enter a plea to either of the charges against him and he remains on active duty in a desk job at Joint Base San Antonio in Texas.

