Obama aide denies using intel to spy on Trump advisers

WASHINGTON — A top Obama national security adviser says it's "absolutely false" that the previous administration used intelligence about President Donald Trump's associates for political purposes.

Susan Rice says it was sometimes necessary for her to request the identity of Americans whose communications were swept up in intelligence reports. She says the requests were only be made for national security purposes.

According to a U.S. official, Trump national security aides discovered that Rice requested the identities of Trump campaign advisers. Rice, in an interview on MSNBC, would not say whether she had viewed intelligence involving Trump and his aides. She said that information is classified.

Rice also denied that she leaked information to the press, saying "I leaked nothing to nobody."

