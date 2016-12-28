NYPD to allow Sikhs to wear turbans, grow beards
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 28, 2016
NEW YORK — Sikh members of the New York Police Department can now wear turbans in place of the traditional police cap and grow beards up to a half-inch long for religious reasons.
Police Commissioner James O'Neill announced the new rules that affect all religious members on Wednesday following a graduation ceremony for new police recruits. Officers must first get approval and the turbans must be navy blue and have NYPD insignia attached to it.
Male observant Sikhs often cover their heads with turbans — which are considered sacred — and refrain from shaving their beards.
Before, Sikh officers had to fit their turbans under their department issued cap. Beards were forbidden because they interfered with wearing gas masks.
O'Neil said there are about 160 Sikhs serving in the police department.
