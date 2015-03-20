NY veteran runs in memory of Marines

While many people go for runs to clear their head or stay in shape, Eric Morehouse does it for a different reason. As a Marine veteran, the Canandaigua resident, runs in honor of fallen Marines and to commemorate historic events and battles in which Marines have participated.

And he does it while holding an American flag.

Having done these runs for three to four years, Walker is no stranger to this activity, having started in 2015 with his wife for the Marine Corps Marathon, held annually in Washington, D.C.

"Tons of people run with flags there. I started just kind of doing it randomly," he said. "More often than not it would be some sort of service member or fallen service member, or a significant date in American history."

Now Morehouse plans to run Sunday in honor of Brian Walker, a former aviation technician for the Marines who passed away Jan. 1 in Saudi Arabia due to health complications. He’ll be honoring the local veteran — who grew up in Shortsville — much the same way as in previous runs, while carrying the flag. And during the run, Morehouse has one goal.

“I try to make sure it’s more about them” than the flag he’s holding or the actual running, he said in a phone interview. And where he runs, discussion usually follows, bringing awareness for people or events that may have been overlooked or forgotten.

“I like to pay tribute to them, try to say the person’s name,” Morehouse said, adding that he hopes passersby “go out and Google this person or say a prayer for this person’s friend or family.

“One of the best comments I ever got, a parent said her child asked about what he was doing with the flag," he continued. "She told me that after talking about it, some of the struggles veterans feel, including suicide awareness, he wanted to help vets too. Do donations or gather some stuff. So that was really cool.”

As for when he heard about Walker’s passing, Morehouse said it first came from a mutual friend of his over Facebook, who knew he had run with the flag at different times to honor veterans. After asking if he would be interested, he was more than willing to accept. He said he was planning to give a few vials of sand from the Iwo Jima beach to the family. This has also led to a groundswell of support for the run and for Walker.

“The outreach I’ve gotten from this particular Marine speaks to a lot about our community," Morehouse said. "His Mom’s been sending me a lot of positive messages.”

According to Walker’s mother Jane, Morehouse’s planned run would “mean even more for Bryan because he was a runner. That would’ve meant a lot to him.”

What she remembers most about her son was how “he was first and foremost always the hell-raiser. He was always going to get into something. He was always very honest about everything. He loved sports, Buffalo Bills football, Syracuse everything. He loved to gamble. He was big on trying to build his body up.”

Walker attended the Red Jacket School district before enlisting in the Marines in 2005, serving for nine years. While he hoped to make a career out of serving, a reduction in armed forces personnel in 2014 under President Barack Obama due to budget sequestration meant he was laid off. According to his mother, Walker was still able to find work in the aviation industry as a field service engineer at machine tool distributor Hartwig Inc. and stayed in close touch with his “Marine buddies” after, deciding to go to Saudi Arabia with them.

“They were all going to go together, make a lot of money, travel. Then put down a down payment on houses and settle down,” she said

As for why he joined the Marines, she said he “just thought it would be one of the more logical things he could do,” adding he “never really liked school,” and any odd jobs he found didn’t quite fit for him.

Walker said she initially got in touch with Morehouse after finding an “erroneous post about how he was killed in the line of duty” on Facebook. She corrected it in a reply, which led to Morehouse getting in touch to let her know what he was going to do.

“I think it’s phenomenal for the fact that he wants to do this," she said. "I think it’s fabulous, a wonderful thing to do to recognize somebody.”

For Morehouse, he’s found these runs he’s done with the flag to be incredibly uniting for people, no matter the background.

“It’s a very humbling experience,” he said, adding how on social media, it hasn’t mattered how different people are.

“No matter if they’re different ethnicities, age ranges, minorities. old, young, Biden supporters, Trump supporters, they’re all cheering for the flag," he said. "I know there’s a lot of crazy stuff going on, but when I’m out there it just doesn’t feel like there’s a lot dividing us.”

