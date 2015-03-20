NY Port Authority seeks to extend age limit exemption policy for veterans

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York Port Authority Police Department announced it is planning on extending the age limit exemption policy for veterans.

The policy, originally adopted in April 2013 for a three-year period, allows veterans to deduct up to six years of active service from their age.

While candidates without military service are not eligible if they are over the age of 35, the policy raises the age limit for veterans to the age of 41.

The current age limitation is not applicable to positions at the rank of captain and above.

"Continuing this policy will help us attract qualified police officer candidates from those who have admirably served our country," said Pat Foye, Port Authority executive director.

"Veterans who have dedicated themselves to our country's freedom and security are great candidates to help keep our customers and facilities safe through careers as police officers," Foye added.

The Port Authority Police Department's Board of Commissioners will vote on Thursday, Nov. 17 to decide whether or not to accept the extension to the policy.

