NY gun laws may limit Fort Drum impact of military's expanded concealed carry rules

FORT DRUM (Tribune News Service) — The Department of Defense’s expansion of concealed-carry for military personnel may have a limited impact at Fort Drum, given New York’s gun laws and the approximately year-long wait time for residents to obtain pistol permits.

“For soldiers that are here 24 to 36 months, it will be very difficult,” said Ricardo Riostirado, an Army veteran and a National Rifle Association-certified instructor with Operation Steel Rain, Pulaski. “By the time they get past all those obstacles, how long will they be able to maintain that permit before they move?”

Currently, the new concealed carry policies are at the Department of Defense level, which will be adapted by individual service branches for their use. From there, those policies would go down to individual installations, where commanders would also get their say on how the policies would be enacted.

“Each one is going to have to be looked at on a case-by-case basis,” said Maj. Jamie A. Davis, department spokesman.

Among the requirements for personnel to conceal and carry a firearm on an installation under the new rules is state authorization to carry a firearm.

In Jefferson County, where most Fort Drum soldiers live, it takes about eight months to a year to get a pistol permit, according to Detective Benjamin K. Timerman of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department.

“Every one of those is fairly in-depth, and it will take in-person interviews, background checks and more,” he said. “It’s not a quick process by any means.”

The application process includes the submission of notarized character references, a background check and the completion of a handgun safety course. For military applicants, the safety course requirement can be met by providing proof of handgun range qualification within the previous year.

Mr. Riostirado, who served at Fort Drum for most of his 25-year Army career, said many of the students in his Operation Steel Rain courses are Fort Drum soldiers or family members.

“They’re coming from another state where they were able to get a firearm, but now they’re in New York and they have to have the permit to keep their firearms legally,” he said.

Though military personnel may be trained with weapons like a M4 rifle, Mr. Riostirado said soldiers needed additional training to use a handgun.

“You may know how to drive a Toyota Corolla, but can you jump in a semi (tractor trailer)?” he said. “There’s a different way to drive it.”

Those who receive the permission will face a litany of regulations about their concealed firearms.

The regulations stipulate that the service member’s weapon must meet state law, be completely concealed in a holster and not interfere with their normal duties.

Those who carry personal firearms will be required to affirm in writing that they “may be personally liable for the injuries, death and property damage proximately caused by negligence.”

Soldiers receiving approval to carry a concealed weapon are also barred from using their weapon while consuming alcohol or any substance that could impair their judgment.

Kurt J. Callahan, an Army veteran who teaches pistol safety courses in Philadelphia, said he supported the ability of soldiers to carry a concealed firearm, provided they have the appropriate training.

Asked about attacks on service members in places like Fort Hood, Mr. Callahan said the aggressors in those events were not following the laws on hand.

“We are restricting people who follow laws and leave themselves vulnerable to people who don’t,” he said.

However, Mr. Callahan did express concern about potential crossfire situations involving multiple soldiers.

“If you have one soldier that’s the aggressor, and three who fire at them, now it’s difficult for law enforcement to figure out who’s the bad guy,” he said.

Mr. Callahan said commanders should set the terms of when and where their soldiers carried them.

“They’re supposed to know their people in depth, and they can assess if they need it on their person at work,” he said.

Lars Dalseide, a spokesman for the National Rifle Association, said in an email to the Times that soldiers in states with strict gun laws like New York or California “will see little change when it comes to their ability to defend themselves.”

