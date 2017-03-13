NY cemetery receives rare photo of its 'Little Drummer Boy'
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 13, 2017
ALBANY, N.Y. — A cemetery in upstate New York where a Civil War veteran known as "Albany's Little Drummer Boy" is buried has received the only image of him known to exist.
Laura LaDuke, of Enfield, Connecticut, tells the Times Union that she discovered the tintype while going through Civil War memorabilia collected by her late father.
A Google search of the name on the back - Barney Ross - led her to a 2012 Times Union article describing Kelly Grimaldi's efforts to identify all the Civil War veterans interred at St. Agnes Cemetery, where Ross is buried.
Ross was only 12 when he enlisted in a New York regiment soon after the war started in April 1861. He served as a drummer during two enlistments. He died in 1886.
LaDuke has donated the photo to the cemetery.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump’s political tensions with Mexico could affect military relationships
FBI investigating death of infant son of Schofield Barracks soldier
Military families say Tricare, other health care issues are ‘unacceptable’
House bill requires Pentagon report on firefighting foam pollution at bases
Abandoned in Britain, Alzheimer's patient found to be US Air Force vet
Army IDs Fort Rucker soldier found dead on post