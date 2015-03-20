NY AG says Tillerson used alias in emails on climate change
By DAVID KOENIG | Associated Press | Published: March 14, 2017
DALLAS — The New York attorney general says that while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was CEO of Exxon he used an alias in emails to talk about climate change.
The attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, made the accusation in a letter to a New York court Monday. He is investigating whether the company deceived investors and the public by hiding for decades what it knew about the link between fossil fuels and climate change.
Schneiderman says Exxon failed to disclose that Tilleson used an account named "Wayne Tracker" to send and receive emails about issues including risk management related to climate change. Wayne is Tillerson's middle name.
Exxon Mobil spokesman Alan Jeffers says the email account was created for secure and quick communication between Tillerson and senior executives over various topics.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
The strategic suicide of aligning with Russia in Syria
Homeless man hit by car to receive military funeral
China protests US sanctions on Iran, but sees 'clouds of war' dispersing over South China Sea
Wright-Patterson airman pleads guilty to attempts to falsely obtain loans
Back pay awarded because of 2013 government shutdown
Lawmakers urge Marines to clear platoon exonerated of killing Afghans