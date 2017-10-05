NTSB investigation crash involving drone, Army helicopter
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 5, 2017
NEW YORK — Federal transportation officials are investigating a crash last month between a civilian-operated drone and an Army helicopter that was in New York to provide security for the United Nations General Assembly.
The drone collided with the Black Hawk helicopter east of Staten Island on Sept. 21.
The helicopter sustained damage to its main rotor blade and a window but landed safely at Linden Airport in New Jersey. No Army personnel were injured.
The National Transportation Safety Board announced Thursday that it is investigating the crash and has interviewed the drone operator. The Federal Aviation Administration is participating in the investigation.
The helicopter was based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Officials there said after the crash that the Army would rethink its procedures for domestic missions over populated areas
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Camp Humphreys may accept minor building flaws to speed expansion, commander says
2 Army veterans take on the homeless issue in San Diego
Air Force: All eligible captains to be promoted to major
As Puerto Rico relief expands, the military will set up numerous hospitals
‘Alzheimer’s is a veterans’ disease:’ New group tries to improve support for vets with dementia
ISIS latches on to global attacks as it fights for survival