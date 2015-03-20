NSA watchdog on leave in whistleblower case

WASHINGTON — Allegations of retaliation against a whistleblower at the National Security Agency have left its top watchdog fighting for his job.

The case could offer some credence to Edward Snowden's claim that he leaked documents on the government's domestic surveillance program because he feared reprisals from his superiors.

An intelligence official and another individual familiar with the case say George Ellard, the NSA's inspector general, was placed on administrative leave after he refused to give the whistleblower a certain job assignment.

The Project on Government Oversight first reported last week that Adm. Mike Rogers, director of NSA, had placed Ellard on leave and recommended that he be terminated. Ellard is appealing that decision.

The whistleblower alleged misconduct by NSA officials regarding spending at a conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

